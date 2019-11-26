Baylor students shut out on Conference Championship tickets

WACO, Texas – Thousands of Baylor students waited in two separate online queues Monday, only to be left searching still for tickets to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Some students waited for an hour online while others entered the ticket portal just minutes after it opened, only to find the event had been sold out to students.

“Ten minutes had gone by, 20 minutes had gone by, 30 minutes had gone by, and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna get a ticket. There’s no point in this,'” says sophomore Noah Torr.

The event sparked outrage on Twitter, with over 100 comments on tweets updating the ticket situation by angry students. The students of both Baylor and Oklahoma reportedly received only about 500 tickets each from the Big 12 Conference. Those student tickets account for just over one percent of the 80,000 seat AT&T Stadium.

Baylor was offering student packages for tickets worth $50 and $65. Those who missed out found the cheapest tickets on other sites to be just under $100. Tickets next to the proposed student section run upwards of $650.

“I don’t wanna spend $95. Like, I’ve got groceries to buy and rent to pay,” says Torr. “I can’t afford to go to a game like that and spend $95.”

The Bears are making their first ever trip to the Big 12 Championship Game and will be taking on the four-time defending champion Sooners. Baylor will not have the added atmosphere of a student section they’re used to.

“I think it just limits the amount of energy the students will bring. Because I think the alumni bring a lot of energy and a lot of support, but like, those loud voices and all that energy comes from like the younger generation, the students,” says Torr. “So all that energy that is going to be lacking from the stadium could have been there with the students being in that stadium.”

If the Bears win, it will be their third conference championship of the decade and their first since 2014.

Baylor University has since sent out the following statement: