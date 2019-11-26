Baylor students shut out on Conference Championship tickets

WACO, Texas – Thousands of Baylor students waited in two separate online queues Monday, only to be left searching still for tickets to the Big 12 Championship Game.
Some students waited for an hour online while others entered the ticket portal just minutes after it opened, only to find the event had been sold out to students.
“Ten minutes had gone by, 20 minutes had gone by, 30 minutes had gone by, and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna get a ticket. There’s no point in this,'” says sophomore Noah Torr.
The event sparked outrage on Twitter, with over 100 comments on tweets updating the ticket situation by angry students. The students of both Baylor and Oklahoma reportedly received only about 500 tickets each from the Big 12 Conference. Those student tickets account for just over one percent of the 80,000 seat AT&T Stadium.
Baylor was offering student packages for tickets worth $50 and $65. Those who missed out found the cheapest tickets on other sites to be just under $100. Tickets next to the proposed student section run upwards of $650.
“I don’t wanna spend $95. Like, I’ve got groceries to buy and rent to pay,” says Torr. “I can’t afford to go to a game like that and spend $95.”
The Bears are making their first ever trip to the Big 12 Championship Game and will be taking on the four-time defending champion Sooners. Baylor will not have the added atmosphere of a student section they’re used to.
“I think it just limits the amount of energy the students will bring. Because I think the alumni bring a lot of energy and a lot of support, but like, those loud voices and all that energy comes from like the younger generation, the students,” says Torr. “So all that energy that is going to be lacking from the stadium could have been there with the students being in that stadium.”
If the Bears win, it will be their third conference championship of the decade and their first since 2014.
Baylor University has since sent out the following statement:
Dear Baylor Students:
Thank you for the incredible energy, excitement and passion that you brought to Baylor Football this season. Your impact was evident even yesterday during the student ticket pull for the Big 12 Championship Game, as 1,262 students pulled tickets for the rematch against Oklahoma in a matter of minutes.
In fact, the demand for student tickets was so great that you crashed the server of Paciolan, our ticketing partner that serves hundreds of universities across the country. We understand this situation was very frustrating, and we wanted to provide a brief explanation of what happened:
Per the Big 12 and AT&T Stadium, we received an initial allotment of 1373 tickets to be allocated amongst our band and students as follows, 561 student tickets priced at a reduced rate of $50 and 812 band tickets. We made the student tickets available yesterday morning, which is when the Paciolan server crashed.
We then requested another 500 student tickets from the Big 12 Office at the $50 price point, which they agreed to provide for us. These are the additional tickets we made available yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately, during this second pull, we experienced yet another technology failure with Paciolan causing us to again oversell our allotment, but this time by 262 tickets.
Being good partners, the Golden Wave Band notified us that they would not need their entire 812 ticket allotment, and thus returned enough tickets to cover our 262 student ticket overage.
We sincerely apologize for these technology failures, and we pledge to communicate much more effectively with you regarding our student ticket allotment and procedures in advance of the upcoming bowl game.
The good news for now is that we have 1,262 Baylor students who were able to purchase tickets for the Big 12 Championship Game for a special price of $50. That’s 262 more than our allotment from the Big 12.
And even better news is that a Baylor donor has generously provided a gift so that another 2,200 Baylor students can attend the game for $50. Students can purchase tickets starting at 6:00 P.M this evening by signing into their student account. Tickets will be located on the upper level of AT&T Stadium.
Again, we appreciate all of the support you have provided for Coach Rhule and our student-athletes throughout the 2019 football season. You have been incredible, and we hope to see you either in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship Game or at the bowl game, which will be announced Sunday, December 8.
Sic ’em!
Mack B. Rhoades, IV
Vice President, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics
Dr. Kevin Jackson– Baylor Athletics
Vice President of Student Life