Baylor students stuck in Waco with empty campus

WACO, Texas – Even though Baylor has not had on-campus classes for more than a month, some students are unable to go home and have been forced to stay in Waco.

For some out-of-staters, like Massachusetts native and Baylor senior Shae Koharski, going home was out of the question from the beginning.

“Unfortunately, I am unable to go home,” says Koharski. “I live in Massachusetts, and Massachusetts is actually one of the most affected states of the coronavirus right now. So I’m unable to go home, and I actually can’t get out of my rent here in Waco, and I don’t want to waste my rent money, either.”

Even for some native Texans like Holt Black, who lives roughly two hours away from Waco, the fear of exposing family to the virus was enough to keep him at school.

“I was close enough here having been on Spring Break. I wasn’t anywhere that was infected by the virus, I don’t think,” says Black. “I just didn’t want to bring it home to my parents, possibly, and possibly bring something detrimental to the family that didn’t need to be there.”

Baylor seniors have been thrust into adulthood with their last semesters being cut off, and are being thrown into a job market paralyzed by the virus. No one knows that better than Matt DeWildt.

“I had a job set up for after I graduated, and they terminated my position, so now that’s gone,” says DeWildt. “It’s really hard for some of us, you know, who were really set up for that next stage of life to now a totally different atmosphere of what was and what could have been.”

Even the extra time can not make up for memories that can not be made, like celebrating the campus holiday Dia Del Oso or saying a final goodbye to friends and faculty.

“I don’t get to just like go to campus with my friends and hang out on Fountain Mall, so it’s been really tough because there’s so much that I wanted to do on my Baylor bucket list,” says Koharski. “There’s so much stuff I wanted to check off before I graduated and walked across the stage in May, but I’m not gonna be able to do that now.”

Baylor is attempting to shift the May commencement ceremony to August.