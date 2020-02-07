Baylor suspends 14 baseball players accused of hazing

Baylor University announced Friday afternoon that 14 members of the Baseball team are being suspended for parts of the season because of a hazing incident that happened a year ago.

BU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades says because of the number of players involved, the suspensions will be staggered over the course of three weeks starting Friday, Feb. 14th. That is the team’s season opener.

The University says senior athletic administration members learned about the alleged hazing incidents in May and reported it to the appropriate divisions. There was a full investigation by the Division of Student Life and The Office of General Counsel.

Head Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez says he is disappointed with this incident, “We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward.”

Baylor representatives told FOX44 News that the names of the players and nature of the alleged hazing incident will not be released at this time.