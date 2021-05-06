Baylor to Have In-Person Commencement this Weekend

Waco, Tx- Baylor University will be hosting In-Person Graduations for its 2020, 2021 graduates this weekend.

Baylor University will celebrate more than 3,600 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium. President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., will preside over the outdoor ceremonies, beginning at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, for May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies last year were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This spring’s graduates then will walk the stage during ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.

Gates will open 90 minutes before each ceremony. No tickets are required for access to the ceremony, and seating is first come, first served. The stadium’s clear bag policy is in effect, and all degree candidates, faculty, family members and guests will walk through metal detectors to enter McLane Stadium.

Face coverings will be required as graduates and guests enter McLane Stadium, when walking in the concourse area and upon exiting the stadium. Guests and graduates may remove their face coverings when seated, given the ceremonies are being held outdoors and social distancing is maintained. Graduates are allowed to briefly remove their face coverings when walking across the stage for photo purposes. The stage party has been vaccinated.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed on the commencement website and on the Baylor University Facebook page.