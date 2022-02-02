WACO, Texas – Baylor University will be hosting classes by remote instruction for Thursday and Friday, and staff will telework for these days.

This comes as the National Weather Service placed Central and North Texas under a Winter Storm Warning – with the high potential for hazardous icy conditions.

Essential campus services, such as residential dining halls and Baylor Libraries, will remain open. The SUB and McLane SLC will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The main impact to the Waco area is expected to be ice-related, not snow – and although anticipated to be short-lived, the icy conditions can be extremely dangerous. The university says students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Staff who are unable to telework should consult their direct supervisors.

Students living in residence halls are encouraged to take extra food back to their rooms during lunch and dinner service in the event there are any outages or delayed food service. Off-campus students are strongly encouraged to get food, water and any other supplies as soon as possible in the event there are any power outages over the next couple of days.

For students living in University Parks Apartments and Baylor Cityside, Waco Transit currently plans to run its Red and Silver routes serving these residence halls. After Hours BUS routes (after 5:30 PM) may be limited/stopped early due to road conditions.

Parking garages are open – however, due to icy conditions, Baylor Parking & Transportation Services anticipates closing the top levels of the garages on Thursday and Friday. Students without parking permits can park on campus on Thursday and Friday.

If students are in need of healthcare or counseling during this time, 24/7 access is available for on-demand urgent care and counseling services through Baylor Telehealth by AcademicLiveCare.

The COVID-19 testing location in the North Village Community Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Source: Baylor University