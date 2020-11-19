Baylor University announces $1.5 Million gift honoring business dean

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has announced a $1.5 million gift commitment to help establish a new endowed faculty position within the Hankamer School of Business.

This gift honors Dean Terry S. Maness, D.B.A., on his upcoming retirement and years of service. It was given by an anonymous Baylor alumnus, and is part of a fundraising effort among the Business School’s alumni to honor Dean Maness’s legacy while providing endowment support for the Lab-to-Market (L2M) program – an interdisciplinary program serving as the pipeline for translating research into viable commercial and business concepts at Baylor.

The Terry S. Maness Endowed Chair in Lab-to-Market Entrepreneurship also qualifies for the Baylor Academic Challenge program – the university’s dollar-for-dollar matching program for faculty positions created through donor support that undergird and advance the priorities of Illuminate. The faculty holder of the Maness Chair will provide leadership and strategic planning for the Hankamer School of Business’s efforts through L2M.

The Maness chairholder will be instrumental in identifying and implementing opportunities and avenues for graduate and undergraduate students to participate in discovery and commercialization efforts through L2M. The chair will also coordinate faculty efforts and collaborations with other stakeholders – both within the university as well as the commercial sector – which will produce viable and efficient strategies for commercialization of research.

The chairholder will seek to collaborate with faculty across disciplines and academic units, who both conduct their research on campus, as well as at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative (BRIC).

The $1.5 million anonymous gift commitment results from discussions among the university’s administration and alumni leaders, who voiced a desire to give a gift to the university that celebrates and commemorates Dean Maness’s service and leadership within the Business School.

Upon being approached for what would be an area of meaningful impact, Dean Maness proposed the L2M program for its potential to dramatically increase the amount of funding supporting research throughout Baylor’s 12 schools and colleges. The most recent gift joins other gift commitments and will be used to fund the chair and provide potential support for undergraduate and graduate student stipends, as well as programmatic funding. Fundraising for this initiative continues, as other alumni come alongside the chair position with program funding for everything from market research to prototyping.

The Maness Chair supports the Give Light Campaign, which undergirds Illuminate and impacts every aspect of campus life – academics, athletics, student life and service learning – while also bolstering financial support for students and for the priorities of Baylor’s 12 schools and colleges. Endowed faculty positions such as the Maness Chair will serve as catalysts for growth within areas of research and funding for Illuminate’s five initiatives: Health; Data Sciences; Materials Science; Human Flourishing, Leadership and Ethics; and Baylor in Latin America. The goal of Illuminate is to spur Baylor forward to become America’s preeminent Christian research university.

A key factor in these efforts is the increase of research activity among the University’s faculty and doctoral and graduate programs. The strategic plan also emphasizes the four core pillars on which Baylor was built: Christian Environment, Transformational Education, Research and Scholarship and Arts and Athletics.

Source: Baylor University