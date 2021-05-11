Baylor University announces exclusive education partnership with Topgolf Waco

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has announced an innovative partnership with Topgolf Entertainment Group – a global sports and entertainment leader – as the official education partner of Topgolf Waco.

The sponsorship agreement is the first between a university and Topgolf nationwide at this partnership level.

After celebrating its grand opening on April 23, Topgolf Waco will onboard Baylor as its first corporate partner – with the university taking advantage of Topgolf’s demographics and branding opportunities throughout the popular venue.

Added to the groundbreaking three-year partnership is a first-ever branding venture for Topgolf – Digital Field Naming Rights. “Baylor Field at Topgolf Waco” will be integrated into the digital replays of guest shots traced through the Toptracer technology – putting the university brand at the forefront for each of the thousands of guests who pass through the venue.

“As a company focused on building communities around the globe, we are excited to be expanding our Waco location with the introduction of Baylor Field to students, faculty and alumni,” said JF Prata, chief operating officer of Topgolf Media. “Through our first-of-its kind partnership with Baylor University, we will continue to bring innovation and top-notch experiences to the Waco community and seek to showcase partnerships of this kind in future markets as well.”

“This multifaceted partnership allows us to extend the Baylor campus further into the Waco community not only for local residents, but also for people who visit the university from across the country,” said Jason D. Cook, Baylor’s vice president for marketing and communications and chief marketing officer. “There is great alignment with the Baylor and Topgolf brands, and we saw the potential of such a partnership when Topgolf Live visited McLane Stadium earlier this spring and our Admissions team invited prospective students to such a fun event and special environment.”

After the successful pilot program for Undergraduate Admissions counselors to bring prospective students and their families to the Topgolf Live event at McLane Stadium, the new partnership will expand this opportunity. Baylor admissions counselors will be able to bring select prospective students and their families to Topgolf Waco on a daily basis during specified times, aiming to position the venue as an extension of the Baylor campus.

Baylor-branded event activations will be used for student recruitment events such as Premiere, building off of recent successful activations such as the Night at the Drive-In movie events.

Additional benefits for Baylor’s partnership will include static displays for four permanent Baylor-branded VIP bays, digital advertising, commercial spots on the in-venue Topgolf TV and to-be-determined discount offers for both current and prospective students and employees.

Alongside the exclusive agreement with Topgolf Waco, Baylor will have opportunities to explore additional partnership placements at other Topgolf facilities across the country which align with key recruiting areas for prospective students.

The ongoing efforts to create an intentional and purposeful connection between the City of Waco and Baylor University will continue, Cook said, as the Topgolf partnership will encourage members of the Baylor Family to live, work and play in exciting and growing areas throughout the Waco community.

“We look forward to continuing to shine a light on all that Baylor and Waco have to offer,” Cook said.

Topgolf Waco is a single-level, community-focused venue featuring 30 outdoor hitting bays powered by Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology, which is the same ball-tracing technology seen during major golf tournaments on television. The new venue offers Topgolf games, virtual courses, a chef-driven menu, backyard-style lawn areas with fire pits and a mini golf course. The open-air concept is new to Topgolf, following similar successful designs and layouts launched in Augusta and Chattanooga earlier this year.

