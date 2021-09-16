Baylor University announces new Chair created to study food security

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has announced a $1.5 million gift from Jim and Tammy Snee of Austin, Minnesota, establishing an endowed faculty chair position to lead research efforts addressing food security through the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (BCHP).

The Jim and Tammy Snee Family Chair in Food Security is the 14th chair established through the Baylor Academic Challenge Initiative in the Give Light Campaign. The Snee Chair will support the Health and Human Flourishing, Leadership and Ethics initiatives within Illuminate, the University’s strategic plan.

Jim Snee serves as chairman of the board, and also as president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. Tammy is a public health advocate, and has been a nurse for more than 20 years – including at the Mayo Clinic.

The Jim and Tammy Snee Family Chair in Food Security, which will receive matching funds through the Baylor Academic Challenge, will provide endowment support for research and will attract a faculty scholar who will be an integral contributor in fostering collaborations, partnerships and academic programming that attract food companies, food justice advocates, nonprofit leaders and other high-impact partners in the effort to end hunger in the United States and around the world.

Founded in 2009 as the Texas Hunger Initiative and renamed in 2019 as Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, the organization works in the areas of research, policy and practice, focusing on the issues of hunger, economic justice, immigration and criminal justice. It has provided technical assistance to each state in the U.S., plays a central role in consulting with policymakers in Washington, D.C., and has field organizers across Texas coordinating Hunger Free Community Coalitions, a research-informed, action-based model for providing scalable solutions to the issues of hunger and poverty.

The Baylor Collaborative’s work is among the strategic initiatives outlined within Illuminate, with Baylor becoming a recognized leader on poverty research and integrating social science with social responsibility.

