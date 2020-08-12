Baylor University cuts back on football attendance because of COVID-19

Baylor University announced Wednesday that attendance at McLane Stadium will be cut to 25% at the start of the football season because of COVID-19.

As the season progresses, should an increase in capacity be permitted, Baylor Athletics may expand single game ticket opportunities for fans.

The university says this will drop revenue 20%, which will impact its ability to serve student-athletes.

University Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades also announced an adjusted ticketing structure for the 2020 home football season.

The plan centers on a dynamic single-game ticket model for non-premium seat holders with multiple options for those who have purchased season tickets, including the deferral of season tickets to the 2021 season.

Rhoades also introduced the Re-United Relief Initiative, which encourages philanthropic support to help minimize the financial challenges Baylor Athletics will continue to face in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2020 season, all tickets and parking will be delivered through mobile-only passes. Fans will be able to upload tickets to their Apple or Android wallet. You can find the directions here.

Details about how McLane Stadium capacity and schedule adjustments will affect other university activities, such as the Baylor Line and student ticketing, will be outlined in the coming weeks.