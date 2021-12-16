WACO, Texas – Baylor University has reached a big milestone.

President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone shared in a statement Thursday afternoon that the university received notification from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education that Baylor University has achieved Research 1 status – joining the nation’s top research institutions as a doctoral university with very high research activity and as a preeminent Christian research university.

Dr. Livingstone says Research 1 aspirations have represented an incredible opportunity – one given to the university “by God – to do what very few, if any, universities have achieved: maintaining our foundational Christian mission while reaching R1 status as a top-tier research university.”

Through the dedicated work of faculty and staff and academic and research leadership, Livingstone says the university has made remarkable progress since 2018 on the Illuminate strategic plan – which provided the framework to build on Baylor’s strengths and strategically invest in new areas of research and service.

“Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities – that now include Baylor University – bring their voice to bear in addressing our world’s most significant challenges. And as a Christian research university, Baylor infuses the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.” – Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone

Livingstone says the university’s commitment to excellence has grown even stronger. This commitment remains evident in transformational undergraduate education, in providing impactful services to students, and in achieving at the highest levels of human performance in the arts and athletics as students are prepared for worldwide leadership and service.

Source: Baylor University