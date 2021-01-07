Baylor University extends test-optional admissions policy for fall 2022, 2023

WACO, Texas – As SAT/ACT testing availability remains challenging for high school students due to COVID-19, Baylor University has announced the extension of its test-optional admissions policy for the Fall 2022 and 2023 application cycles for incoming freshman students.

Last spring, Baylor announced its Fall 2021 admissions cycle would be test-optional to serve the complex and unique needs of high school seniors and their families during this challenging time for them and higher education. Around half of the University’s Fall 2021 incoming freshman class has applied without standardized test scores but with a continued strong academic profile. The final admissions deadline for the Fall 2021 class at Baylor is February 1.

To prepare for the 2021 application cycle, all admission processes and procedures were updated to allow flexibility for students to apply with or without standardized scores. In addition, all academic units with separate admission processes were redesigned in light of the new policy. All students are holistically reviewed for admission into Baylor, including academic ability, mission fit and other variables.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly shifted the landscape for current high school seniors and juniors, who typically prepare for the upcoming college admissions cycle by visiting campuses during the spring and taking standardized exams. However, the pandemic disrupted test administrations last spring and fall, and due to rising cases across the country, testing availability is unlikely to improve in the next several months.

Baylor also will announce plans later in the spring for its upcoming Summer of Discovery, an innovative online environment that provides discounted courses for current students and allows incoming freshmen to get an early start on their Baylor classes. Rising high school seniors also will have an opportunity to take online Baylor courses at discounted rates for college credit and potential early admission to the University through Baylor’s pre-college program, Accelerate.

Source: Baylor University