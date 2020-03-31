Baylor University gives coronavirus update

WACO, Texas – Baylor University took to social media Monday night to update the public with all things coronavirus.

The university says coronavirus has impacted students and their families in many ways, including financially. Baylor will provide prorated credits for housing, meal plans and parking permits.

Baylor is also eliminating late financial settlement fees and registration holds for non-payment for the summer/fall semesters. For students unable to pay remaining spring semester bills, balances will be rolled to the summer/fall term.

For students with federal work-study jobs, Baylor will provide a lump sum payment based on the average number of hours the student worked during the three pay periods before Spring Break.

Students in need are encouraged to seek support through the President’s Excellence Fund here.

Source: Baylor University