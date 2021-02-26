Baylor University history explored

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is taking an in-depth look at its history and connections to slavery.

Tuesday, March 2nd will mark the beginning of “Perspectives on Our History,” a three-week program held as part of the Baylor Conversation Series. These online discussions come in response to the final, independent report of the Commission on Historic Campus Representations, which was officially accepted by the Baylor Board of Regents last week.

As members of Baylor’s leadership engage in considering the Commission’s recommendations – and prepare for the public release of the Commission’s full report by the end of March – the Baylor Family is invited to join together in three conversations following the same journey through history undertaken by Commission members, and on which the Regents and Administration are traveling today.

For more information, including a Zoom link, you can click here.

Source: Baylor University