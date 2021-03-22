Baylor University history report expected to be released March 23rd

WACO, Texas – Baylor University expects to release a report on Tuesday, which looks into its history.

The Commission on Historic Campus Representations is an independent review of Baylor’s past and recommendations for fostering an environment of racial equality.

Leading up to the report, Baylor held three panel discussions to look into slavery in the United States, in Texas, and among Texas baptists during the time Baylor was founded.

