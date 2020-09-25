Baylor University hosting Family Weekend Virtual Experience

WACO, Texas – Baylor University will virtually welcome families from around the world to a Family Weekend Virtual Experience on September 25th and 26th.

The weekend will include live-streamed video events, a Family Weekend Spirit Box available for order for a limited time, and more. While safety precautions due to COVID-19 require some changes to the programming, Family Weekend will once again help families of Baylor students become better acquainted with the University and its beloved traditions.

A number of main events will continue to anchor the weekend experience for our students and families, including:

•After Dark (Friday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.) – Baylor’s student variety show will be delivered virtually and free of charge this year. This unique, professionally produced viewing experience will feature top student talent, including outstanding solo performances, dance, stand-up comedy, musical theater and more.

•Family-Faculty Coffee with President Livingstone (Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.) – Join President Livingstone and Baylor faculty from across the institution for a live-streamed conversation about education and transformation amidst COVID-19, emerging research efforts and our shared commitment to a caring Christian community.

•Family Lunch with John Morris (Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon) – Enjoy a conversation around the virtual “family dinner table” with John Morris, Voice of the Bears and the 2020 Texas Sportscaster of the Year. Morris will share reflections on his life, how it has intersected with the Baylor story and highlights of his 30-plus years broadcasting Baylor Football. The Q&A discussion will be led by Jovan Overshown, senior associate AD of external affairs in Baylor Athletics.

•Baylor Football vs. Kansas (Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.) – The Bears will start the Big 12 Conference slate, hosting the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium and nationally televised on ESPNU. With limited tickets available due to COVID-19 seating capacity restrictions, fans can tune in to cheer on the football team in its first Big 12 contest under first-year head coach Dave Aranda.

If you are coming to Waco to visit your student over the weekend, you can help the university keep all our students safe by following campus safety protocols and interim policies currently in place to help support Baylor’s COVID-19 prevention and mitigation efforts. Face coverings are required to be worn by all individuals (faculty, staff, students and visitors) in all buildings on the Baylor campus and in all outside campus areas where social distancing is not possible, when in groups or where congestion is likely. For more information on Baylor’s interim COVID-19 policies, you can visit baylor.edu/coronavirus.

Residence Halls Safety Guidelines

As a reminder, Baylor University has implemented changes to visiting policies in on-campus housing during COVID-19. If you are coming to campus, these policies remain in place for Family Weekend and throughout the fall semester.

These guidelines include:

•Allowing guests during normal visiting hours only with the expressed advance permission from all roommates, suitemates or apartment mates

•Each resident may only have one guest at a time

◦Suites with six student residents may not exceed 10 total occupants at one time

•No overnight guests will be allowed to reduce exposure to individuals from outside the on-campus community

For a complete list of Family Weekend events and links to the event streaming platforms, you can visit baylor.edu/familyweekend.

