Baylor University issues coronavirus update

WACO, Texas – Baylor University took to social media Monday evening to give the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

The university said that having considered many scenarios, it plans to resume in-person classes and residential life this fall — dependent, of course, on COVID-19 cases’ continued decline and guidance from government and public health officials.

The university is not planning for a “normal start” this fall. It is preparing to adapt on-campus life, as needed, to protect the campus community while offering the on-campus college experience for which Baylor is known for.

While the university cannot eliminate all risks, it intends to mitigate these threats in every reasonable way. More information will be released as planning progresses, and the university will share any changes in intentions for the fall semester.

For faculty and staff, a return to on-campus work is not imminent. The university anticipates a target date of June 1 to begin a phased process, continuing through the summer. The plan will be flexible and will follow public health guidance.

Source: Baylor University