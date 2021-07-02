Baylor University issues COVID-19 plans for fall semester

WACO, Texas – Baylor University released a statement Friday on how the fall semester will look for new and returning students.

The university will be acting at full capacity after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no social distancing in classrooms, and face masks are no longer required on campus – but the school does recommend those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask indoors, as well as in laboratories and other areas requiring protection.

The school plans to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing for those not vaccinated – but this policy may change within the early weeks of the semester.

Vaccinations are not required, but are recommended to keep everyone safe.

Source: Baylor University