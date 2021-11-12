Baylor University prepares to host FOX Big Noon Kickoff Show Saturday

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is hosting the FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff Show Saturday and preparations are already underway.

A giant stage now sits near McLane Stadium ready to host Bob Stoops, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, and Rob Stone.

The national broadcast is previewing the bears taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

“It’s so exciting, Baylor has been awesome since I’ve been a student here. The football program has been growing so much and it’s just exciting that we get to have this experience not once, but twice while I’ve been here,” said Jayla Hall, college senior at Baylor University.

Hall is part of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce and has been helping set up since 7 a.m. Friday morning.

“We found out maybe like three days ago that they were coming and then we found out like last night that we are having a camp out cause we weren’t sure and so when we found out we were like ‘okay, it’s event mode,'” said Hall.

Students planning to camp out will get an unforgettable night with free food, special guests, and sign making.

“There’s going to be about 25 of us, that will be checking people in tonight, just walking up and down the camp out making sure people have water, their warm, they know where they are going, they know what’s going on, just student welfare if you will,” said Hall.

For potential Baylor Bear Anna Wallin of California, seeing the set up is encouraging her to become a student.

“The amount of school spirit is crazy and the fact that yeah it’s going to be on Fox TV is so cool,” said Anna Wallin, who toured Baylor University Friday.

Wallin says Baylor’s reputation precedes itself.

“I know that it’s super tight-knit even though it has 20,000 students everyone still feels super connected,” said Wallin.

Baylor is encouraging all students to show they are the loudest and proudest in the Big 12.

“I think I’m ready for the game, I’m ready for this experience, it’s going to be awesome, I hope we get a lot of people,” said Hall.

The line for those wanting to camp out Friday night will open at 10 p.m., and don’t forget your student ID.