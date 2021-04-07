Baylor University raising awareness of sexual assault, interpersonal violence

WACO, Texas – Baylor University again has joined universities and communities around the country to increase public awareness and prevention education about sexual assault and interpersonal violence during Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

During April, Baylor will provide several opportunities for students, faculty and staff to join the University’s commitment to fostering a safe and healthy campus, the prevention of acts of sexual violence and treating all members of the campus community with dignity and respect.

SAAM Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

“Retaking Our Story: Reframing the Sexual Assault Conversation” with Tim Mousseau is a virtual event at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. You can register here.

Mousseau will lead a deep and vulnerable conversation on the delicate topic of sexual assault. After realizing he was a sexual assault survivor, Mousseau turned to advocacy work to help communities to facilitate healthy conversations on sexual assault, provide resources for the survivor recovery process and discuss how the power of personal stories can be utilized in prevention.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

A showing of the short film Escalation at 7:00 p.m. in Cashion 501 will have limited seating in accordance with the University’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The 40-minute film tells the story of an abusive relationship from its sweet beginnings to the tragic end. The authentic depiction of unhealthy behavior which escalates into violence helps viewers understand and recognize the early signs of relationship abuse.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Teal Thursday will be hosted on Fountain Mall in Tent 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The Baylor community is encouraged to recognize SAAM and show support for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse by wearing teal — the color of sexual violence prevention. The event offers a chance to learn about the resources and options available through the Baylor University Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office as well as receive giveaways, refreshments from Waco Cha and more.

Monday, April 19, 2021

Speaker Brittany Piper will lead the virtual event “After the Assault” at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. You can register here.

In this interactive program, Piper walks participants through emotional, mental and body exercises designed to root out the toxins that a sexual assault can leave behind. Piper is an international activist, speaker and wellness coach. She uses her own experiences as a survivor of rape and alcohol addiction to motivate and empower individuals to create change and build meaningful lives.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Denim Day, a sexual assault awareness campaign, encourages wearing denim April 28 in show of support for survivors of sexual assault.

Participants are encouraged to share photos on Instagram with #DenimDay and tagging @BU_Equity for a chance to win prizes. Denim Day was established in 1999 in response to a judge’s ruling that a survivor could not have been assaulted since she was wearing tight jeans. The day has been set aside in solidarity for survivors and in effort to shift misconceptions surrounding sexual assault.

For updates and announcements as the month progresses, you can follow @Baylor on Twitter.

For more information on events or resources, email Title_IX@baylor.edu, call 254-710-8454 or visit baylor.edu/equity.

Report instances of sexual or interpersonal misconduct by contacting the Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office by calling 254-710-8454, submitting a report through baylor.edu/reportit, or visiting the office located at Clifton Robinson Tower, Suite 285.

Source: Baylor University