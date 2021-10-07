Baylor University recognized for parental leave, adoption and foster care benefits

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption as one of the top five U.S. education institutions offering the best overall adoption benefits – including paid parental leave and financial assistance for adoption-related expenses.

Baylor was ranked third in the education industry on the foundation’s 15th annual list – which recognizes organizations with the most robust adoption benefit programs. Baylor also is featured on the foster care benefits list for offering paid parental leave to foster parents.

In 2017, Baylor implemented expansive new policies which provide paid parental leave for staff and an adoption assistance program which helps defray expenses associated with the adoption process and affirms the choice by staff and faculty to grow their families through adoption.

Baylor’s parental leave policy provides up to six weeks of paid leave for full-time staff who become parents through birth, adoption or foster care. The policy, which is available to staff immediately upon employment, gives parents time and flexibility to bond with their new child/children.

The adoption assistance program reimburses full-time faculty and staff up to $6,000 of qualifying adoption-related expenses per adoption, up to two children per calendar year. Faculty and staff are eligible to participate in the program following one year of full-time employment with the University.

More than 25 years ago, Dave Thomas – the founder of Wendy’s and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption – led an initiative advocating for better adoption benefits in the workplace. The Foundation has carried this legacy forward through its signature Adoption-Friendly Workplace program and 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list.