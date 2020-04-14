Baylor University releases COVID-19 update

WACO, Texas – Baylor University took to social media Tuesday to give the latest updates related to COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Baylor University is working to significantly reduce costs to match unexpected declines in many sources of revenue. Dr. Linda A. Livingstone sent an email to faculty and staff Tuesday. You can view it here: bit.ly/2V8s0Fz

The university says over the last three weeks, the Baylor community has already helped reduce costs by $16 million through May 31, which allows them to address the credits and refunds provided to students and many other unplanned costs related to COVID-19.

The President’s Council has established a goal of $65-80 million in cost reductions from the projected $750 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The university recognizes these budget cuts will be hard and will touch every aspect of the university.

President Livingstone’s email includes a detailed breakdown of how these budget reductions will affect faculty and staff, both personally and professionally. You can view it here: bit.ly/2V8s0Fz

The university says that over the past month, they have seen the Baylor Family act as the “hands and feet of Christ” during this unprecedented time. They say this spirit will lead Baylor to even greater strength and resilience in the challenging months ahead.

Source: Baylor University