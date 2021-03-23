Baylor University releases report from the Commission on Historic Campus Representations

Baylor released a report Tuesday detailing key findings on the university’s historical connections to slavery and the Confederacy.

The 26-member Commission on Historic Campus Representations was asked by the Baylor Board of Regents to review and evaluate the historical record and context of the University and its early leaders.

You can read the entire report here.

The final report is 94 pages and is broken into four parts which focus on Founders Mall, Burleson Quadrangle, Windmill Hill and Academy Hill at Independence, and miscellaneous representations.

Each section looks at the monuments present in the specific areas. For example, the section on Founders Mall examines the monument of Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor, also known as Judge Baylor.

In February, several students advocated for the removal of the statue.