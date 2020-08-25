Baylor University to conduct random COVID-19 tests of faculty, staff and students next week

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is launching COVID-19 surveillance testing for the Baylor campus community in Waco, and at the Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, as part of its ongoing mitigation and prevention efforts related to COVID-19.

The first round of mail-in testing before the start of the fall semester through Everlywell provided a baseline, or a point of reference for the campus COVID-19 positivity rate.

The university says ongoing surveillance testing throughout the semester will allow the prevalence of COVID-19 to be monitored.

Beginning this Wednesday, August 26, the university will randomly select and notify students, faculty, staff and vendors who will start testing Monday, August 31. Testing will continue each week until Friday, November 20.

Test participants will be selected from the following groups:

175 faculty and staff working on campus

250 on-campus students

480 off-campus and online-only students who live in Waco

300 contractors

On Wednesday of each week, those who have been selected for testing will be notified via email and given further instructions on the testing location and appointment availability. Each participant will have until the end of the week to schedule a COVID-19 test appointment for the following week. Those selected will receive a PCR test using a nasal swab. Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

The aggregated number of positive test results and the number of tests administered will be provided on the Baylor Dashboard at 3:00 p.m. daily.

Student activities will offer incentives to students who complete testing by the weekly deadline. Prizes include restaurant gift certificates, football tickets, a free parking pass for the semester, a designated parking spot and textbook reimbursement.

Additionally, students will be entered in grand prize drawings for large prizes ranging from a $5,000 tuition scholarship to a free meal plan (on-campus) or Dining Dollars (off-campus).

All students, faculty, staff and vendors are required to test if selected. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action.

Source: Baylor University