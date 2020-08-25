LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Baylor University to conduct random COVID-19 tests of faculty, staff and students next week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is launching COVID-19 surveillance testing for the Baylor campus community in Waco, and at the Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, as part of its ongoing mitigation and prevention efforts related to COVID-19.

The first round of mail-in testing before the start of the fall semester through Everlywell provided a baseline, or a point of reference for the campus COVID-19 positivity rate.

The university says ongoing surveillance testing throughout the semester will allow the prevalence of COVID-19 to be monitored.

Beginning this Wednesday, August 26, the university will randomly select and notify students, faculty, staff and vendors who will start testing Monday, August 31. Testing will continue each week until Friday, November 20.

Test participants will be selected from the following groups:

  • 175 faculty and staff working on campus
  • 250 on-campus students
  • 480 off-campus and online-only students who live in Waco
  • 300 contractors

On Wednesday of each week, those who have been selected for testing will be notified via email and given further instructions on the testing location and appointment availability. Each participant will have until the end of the week to schedule a COVID-19 test appointment for the following week. Those selected will receive a PCR test using a nasal swab. Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

The aggregated number of positive test results and the number of tests administered will be provided on the Baylor Dashboard at 3:00 p.m. daily.

Student activities will offer incentives to students who complete testing by the weekly deadline. Prizes include restaurant gift certificates, football tickets, a free parking pass for the semester, a designated parking spot and textbook reimbursement.

Additionally, students will be entered in grand prize drawings for large prizes ranging from a $5,000 tuition scholarship to a free meal plan (on-campus) or Dining Dollars (off-campus).

All students, faculty, staff and vendors are required to test if selected. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action.

Source: Baylor University

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44