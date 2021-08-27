Baylor updating public COVID-19 dashboard

WACO, Texas – Baylor University will be updating its public COVID-19 dashboard – where you can find information about active case counts and vaccination rates at the university.

Baylor says this semester is off to a good start in terms of active COVID cases. The dashboard will be updated everyday by 3:00 p.m. The data is being monitored closely, as Baylor’s twice-weekly testing regimen for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff continues.

You can visit baylor.edu/coronavirus to view the dashboard.

Source: Baylor University

