Baylor virtual graduation ceremony to replace in-person ceremonies

WACO, Texas – Baylor University in-person graduation ceremonies this August have been dropped in favor of a virtual ceremony.

The university posted on social media Monday afternoon this is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. McLennan County continues to report 150+ new COVID-19 cases daily. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began rolling back re-opening guidelines, and the City of Waco has limited gatherings to groups of ten or fewer in an active effort to stem the tide.

The virtual event will air on Facebook Live on August 15th at 10:0o a.m. It will include musical performances, remarks from President Linda A. Livingstone and other Baylor leaders, and the names of August graduates running on the McLane Stadium videoboard.

May and August 2020 graduates are also invited to participate in any future ceremony. To celebrate their achievement, graduates will be sent a custom diploma cover, a commemorative green and gold 2020 tassel and a printed keepsake program listing their names.

Livingstone says, “We are heartbroken that these students who have worked…through unprecedented obstacles will not be celebrated through the in-person ceremony we hoped for. I look forward to…when we can once again gather…and celebrate our newest Baylor Alumni.”

Source: Baylor University