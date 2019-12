The Baylor Volleyball team has advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.

The team took out No. 16 Purdue 3-1 at the Ferrell Center Friday afternoon.

The Bears started off strong, winning the first set 25-12, dropped the second set 25-23, and then finished in front willing the final two sets.

