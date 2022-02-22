WACO, Texas – An upcoming Baylor event will provide a networking opportunity for students of all majors.

The Baylor Career Center will host its Career Day event this Wednesday, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., in the Foster Campus for Business and Innovation atrium, mezzanine and 250 conference room.

Students who participate in Career Day can meet and interview with recruiters from over 100 employers across a variety of industries from around the country. Students are strongly encouraged to attend.

