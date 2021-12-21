Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda is in the running for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year. Aranda is one of four coaches who are finalists for the honor.

The other finalists are:

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

The Dodd Trophy goes to the college football coach who embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity, both on and off the field.

Finalists were selected by a panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member. The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Coach Aranda is also a finalist for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year award. The Bear Bryant Awards program also named Aranda as its Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year, and Aranda is the only finalist from the Big 12.