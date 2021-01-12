Baylor’s Mascot Lady Progressing to the Next Phase of Recovery After Surgery

WACO, Texas – Baylor University announced in a press release that black bear mascot Lady is progressing to the next phase of her recovery and rehabilitation plan after a cyst was removed around her spinal column.

At a routine wellness examination in June 2019, Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan was diagnosed with a benign cranial mediastinal mass, or thymoma, in her chest.

18-year-old Lady underwent a successful operation to remove the cyst at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching hospital (VMTH) in August.

Since the operation, Lady has been closely monitored by her caregiver team and has steadily progressed. The first few phases of her recovery plan were her living space within the Bill & Eva Williams Bear Habitat – a Class C Zoo regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Lady’s health, strength and mobility have continued to improve, and she is moving to the next phase of recovery – a gradual return to the public portion of the Baylor Bear Habitat for additional rehabilitation sessions.

Public access will be closed initially as Lady returns to the habitat, allowing her caregivers to monitor her health and mitigate any potential stress.

Once Lady’s health is at a suitable mark, her and her sister Joy will return to a normal routine in the public portion of the Baylor Bear Habitat.