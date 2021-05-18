Baylor’s Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver Enter The Transfer Portal

WACO — A Baylor spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Lady Bears Trinity Oliver and Moon Ursin have entered the transfer portal.

Both have spent four years at Baylor playing for Kim Mulkey. Last season, Ursin led the Lady Bears in minutes played and finished third in scoring, netting 12.6 points per game.

Oliver saw more action in 2020 appearing in all 31 games averaging 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 16.6 minutes of action per contest.

If they indeed transfer out they will be the 4th and 5th players to leave The Lady Bears this offseason.