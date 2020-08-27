Baylor’s Phi Gamma Delta chapter temporarily suspended over COVID-19 allegations

The international leadership of Phi Gamma Delta has temporarily suspended its Kappa Chapter of the fraternity at Baylor University.

According to a statement, the Baylor members are accused of violating local and state COVID-19 regulations and guidelines by the university.

Under the suspension, fraternity members must stop all chapter activity while the allegations are investigated.

Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji, says it expects its chapters and members to comply with all COVID-19 regulations set forth by their college and university, as well as local and state authorities when it comes to public health.

According to Baylor’s Interfraternity Council, Phi Gamma Delta is currently inactive on the campus.