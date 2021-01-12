Baytown murder suspect may be in College Station, reward offered for information

BAYTOWN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Baytown Crime Stoppers are seeking a murder suspect who may be near College Station.

Baytown Police were dispatched on September 26th to several calls of shots fired on the 5400 block of Hazel Street.

An 18-year-old named David Chatman was shot several times, and was pronounced dead due to the injuries he sustained from the gunfire. Baytown Homicide Detectives later learned the defendant, identified as 18-year-old Keshawn Elam of Baytown, and his friend, Chatman, were involved in an argument which led to the shooting.

Elam then drove off in Chatman’s car, which since has been recovered unoccupied by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. Charges of murder for Elam have been filed through the Harris County District’s Attorney’s Office.

Elam’s whereabouts are unknown, and police are asking for the public’s help with any information which could lead to his arrest. Baytown Crime Stoppers will pay a $500 reward for information.

If you have any information, you can contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

Source: Baytown Crime Stoppers