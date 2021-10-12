Be a part of ‘Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering cooked Thanksgiving meals again in 2021.

Hot meals will be delivered to those in need between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

If you would like to register for Thanksgiving meals to be delivered, you can register online at uwbv.org/holidayassistance, or by texting BVThanksgiving to 41444. The registration questions are provided in both English and Spanish. Those who are unable to register online should call 2-1-1 for assistance.

If you would like to volunteer to deliver the meals on Thanksgiving Day, you can register to volunteer at VolunteerBrazosValley.org.

The premier sponsors for Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley for 2021 are Party Time Rentals and Sterling Auto Group.

Due to the coronavirus, the group has created a protocol to protect those volunteering for this project:

Drivers and riders must wear masks during delivery.

Drivers and riders must stay in their cars throughout the loading process.

Drivers in route to delivery will call the contact number, give an estimate of arrival time and explain the following process of delivery.

The food will be placed on the doorstep or ground near the door. The driver will knock quickly to notify the resident of arrival and get back in their vehicle. Drivers will not leave the food if there isn’t anyone home.

All car loaders must wear masks and gloves and use hand sanitizer.

Volunteers must maintain appropriate social distancing.

For more information, you can contact Danny Morrison at Epicures Catering by phone at 979-695-0985 or by emailing contact@epicuresexperience.com.

Source: United Way of the Brazos Valley