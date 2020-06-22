Beam setting on Interstate 35 in Waco to cause road closures

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is setting beams for southbound Interstate 35 overpasses in various locations through Waco as part of the My35 Waco construction project and is preparing to set beams for 4th and 5th Streets.

To perform this work safely and efficiently, crews plan to close all lanes of 4th and 5th Streets, where they cross under Interstate 35. The closure is anticipated to occur overnight Monday, and will continue through Friday, June 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Beam setting is planned to continue through the summer – taking place at University Parks Drive, MLK Boulevard, the Brazos River, US 84/Waco Drive and Behrens Circle. As work is scheduled, there will be impacts to east and westbound traffic where it crosses at Interstate 35.

Signage for all closures will be in place to inform and direct drivers. Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

This project is planned to improve safety and mobility throughout the Interstate 35 corridor. To learn more about this project, you can visit www.my35.org/Waco.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation