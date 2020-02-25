Behavior hospital opening in Waco

WACO, Texas – Oceans Healthcare held an open house for a new behavioral hospital in Waco on Tuesday.

A huge crowd gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the hospital, which will specialize in the mental health issues surrounding dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. It will deal mainly with patients over the age of 50.

It’s a place where the staff can embrace those who have trouble finding care.

“Most of the time when you have a geriatric patient and they have any type of dementia or Alzheimer’s or anything difficult, most facilities always turn you away,” says Assistant Director of Nursing Nicole Castro. “The nursing homes and places like that have such a hard time finding somewhere for them to go, and our goal here is that we want to help those patients.”

The hospital aims to be a short-term care facility, hoping to get patients the care they need in a week or two. Nurse Mikea Wills knows it’s an issue needing more attention.

“It’s a big need. I think that psychiatric health is underrated and overlooked in so many populations, especially in the geriatrics,” says Wills. “They just shrug it off as old age, and it’s not just old age.”

They expect a high volume of veterans to seek help at their facility, especially with such a volume of them in Central Texas. For Oceans Healthcare’s Director of Business Operations Fritz Nelson, it hits close to home.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve that community. It’s dear to my heart,” says Nelson. “My father is a World War II veteran and a Korea veteran, so it’s been a passion of mine.”

With the building ready to go, the staff is ready to get to work.

“We’re looking forward to taking our first patients within the next couple weeks and getting the doors open and doing what we do best – taking care of the patients of this community,” says Nelson.

The facility will be the seventh opened by Oceans in Texas and will have 90 employees. They will begin taking patients Monday, March 2.