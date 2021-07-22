Bell Co deputies recover property from numerous auto burglaries, two arrested

More than a hundred purses and wallets were recovered along with drivers licenses, social security cards and other items as investigators with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle believed connected to a rash of vehicle burglaries in the area.

Thirty-four-year-old Don Miller was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle and 32-year-old Shanikka Toliver was arrested for outstanding felony warrants for credit card abuse related to stolen credit cards removed from vehicles.

Don Miller

The break came July 14 when investigators with the department identified a vehicle at the Chalk Ridge Falls Park in the 5600 block of FM 1670 in the Belton area as one believed related to the burglaries.

Shanikka Toliver

In each of the burglaries, there was forced entry through windows and primarily purses and wallets were targeted.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield.

A pursuit ensued which eventually ended on West Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Killeen police and Bell County Constables were credited with assisting in the stop.

Following the arrests, investigators served search warrants at two separate locations in the Killeen area and recovered the property.

Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to return the property to the victims.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Bob Reinhard said additional suspects have been identified and investigators are working with prosecutors to present further charges.

Reinhard said that base on property recovered, it is believed the group may be responsible for vehicle burglaries committed in Bell, Williamson and Travis Counties.

He said this had been a multi-agency collaborated effort in response to dozens of car burglaries throughout Central Texas and investigations are on-going.

he also reminded citizens to lock their vehicles and hide or remove valuables when visiting public parks.