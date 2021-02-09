Bell County and The Hop to help people reach vaccination centers

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bell County has announced a partnership agreement that is designed to allow greater access to the county’s three COVID-19 vaccination centers.

The partnership with the Hill County Transit District, popularly known as ” The Hop” will provide feeder routes just for that purpose.

“It feels good to help Bell County health officials go on the offensive against this virus,” Darrell Burtner, Director of Urban Operations at Hill Country Transit District said.

Step-by-step directions to any any of the three vaccination centers may be found here

In most cases, riders will be required to request a transfer ticket from their driver and disembark at either the Temple or Killeen Transfer Station.

Those riders getting their second dose of the vaccine, will need to request a transfer ticket and get off of Route 610 at Bell County Expo Center.

After receiving their second dose, those riders will return to the bus stop outside the Expo and present their transfer ticket to board buses back to Killeen or Temple.



For passengers who qualify for ADA service, HCTD offers a paratransit service that allows eligible riders to schedule rides to take them directly to the vaccination centers. Eligible paratransit passengers are asked to call The HOP at 254-933-3700.

“We very much appreciate the Hill Country Transit District’s efforts to make COVID-19 vaccination more accessible to the residents of Bell County,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

For more information on using The HOP for transportation to and from Bell County vaccination centers, visit takethehop.com or call 254-933-3700.