Bell County announces new vaccine scheduling system

Bell County officials ae hoping a new software make the vaccine scheduling more functional and provides more convenience for those seeking the shots.

The first appointments made available through the new system were for 2nd dose appointments at the Bell County Expo on Thursday, March 25, and Friday March 26. The appointments were posted at BellCountyTX.com/2Dose.

The previous scheduling system asked only that recipients certify they were eligible to be vaccinated and allowed them to book an available appointment. Then, they were required to complete a vaccination packet that would be brought to the vaccination center on the day of their appointment. Following their vaccination, that paperwork would be manually entered into the state’s vaccine database. The inclusion of physical paperwork occasionally created waits at vaccination centers, as many people did not complete it in advance and required time to fill it in at the site. Additionally, the data-entry work created by the forms required the work of 15 full-time staff workers.

The new system requires bookers to submit all the information that would have been included in the vaccination packet at the time of making the appointment.

Now, instead of requiring them to complete a separate paper form, the system provides them with a QR code at the time of booking. This code will be scanned when they arrive for their appointment, automatically uploading their data into the state’s database, thus removing the need for both paper forms and staff to manually input them.

Additionally, the new system includes increased opportunities for communications from the county.

“In the past, when weather events forced us to postpone appointments, we were limited in how we could communicate that to the people who were scheduled during the effected times,” Adam Ward, Director of Bell County’s Technology Service Department, said. “We quickly learned that emailing people and posting updates to our website and social media was not enough to reach everyone.”

“Today, if we needed to communicate a change in schedule,” Ward said. “We would be able to use the scheduling system to message people directly and automatically send them an updated appointment.”

Ward is hopeful that the increased efficiency offered by the new system could allow the Bell County Public Health District to vaccinate serve even more people at time.

“Other vaccination hubs using this software that been able to vaccinate thousands of people at a single location in just a day,” Ward said. “I don’t know that we would want to do that, but this software gives us the freedom to consider it.”