Bell County anounces first Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus

Bell County, Tx- The Bell County Public Health District has announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

In a press release, the Health District Said that they had identified the case late last night. The case is in the process of undergoing confirmatory testing with the CDC. The individual is a 29 year old male in Belton with a travel history in Barcelona and Paris from March 4 to March 10. Bell County Public Health has initiated self-isolation protocol and contact tracing,

The Public Health District is urging social distancing, as well as staying home if you are sick, frequent hand washing, and avoiding physical contact with individuals.