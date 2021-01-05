Bell County businesses may be ordered to rollback to 50 percent capacity

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Businesses in Bell County may be forced to have fewer customers in the coming days.

Judge David Blackburn made the announcement during a meeting on Monday morning after the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 15 percent capacity for five consecutive days.

“Not pleased to see that, obviously. We stayed below the 15 percent threshold for several months, in fact longer than most of the trauma service areas in the state,” said Blackburn an interview with FOX44.

According to Governor Abbott’s orders, when this occurs – businesses such as gyms, museums, offices and restaurants must scale back.

In this case, it means from 75 to 50 percent.

“Yeah, that’s not really good. That’s because now everybody is going to step back and not going to eat at restaurants because they’re going to believe all the restaurants got COVID,” says restaurant owner Arbor Shala.

As of Monday, January 4th, 2021, there are more than 2,000 active cases in Bell County. Leaders predict this is due to holiday gatherings and what they describe as “COVID fatigue.”

“The general public is tired of wearing face masks, and the health protocols that are put in place,” Blackburn said.

For businesses to increase capacity, the county COVID hospitalizations must remain below 15 percent capacity for five consecutive days.

Blackburn said the rule will likely go into effect on Wednesday – and when this occurs, elective surgeries will also be put on hold.