Bell County “C.R.I.M.E.S” helps to increase community bond with Sheriffs Office

Temple, Texas- Bell County Sheriffs are looking for help from the community in reporting criminal activity.

Today a seminar was held detailing how to use the Bell County Community Related Information Management Exchange System (C.R.I.M.E.S.) in order to help the Sheriffs department to collect information from the community about potential criminal activity in an attempt to link raw data to other criminal events.

The information is analyzed, linked and stored with other information to provide a record of community concerns that might otherwise be forgotten or deemed that no further action will be taken by law enforcement, such as when a suspicious person or vehicle is gone on the arrival of the police. Bell County Sherrifs say that the information they get from the system really helps them out, especially in certain crimes, such as Human Trafficking.

Citizens can submit information anonymously at https://bellcountycrimes.org