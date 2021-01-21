Bell County changes vaccination center dates for appointments

A medical worker holding a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a syringe during mass vaccination starts in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Bell County health officials have announced changes to the operations of its two COVID-19 vaccination centers resulting in the changes of dates for set appointments.

Both centers will now be open Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. Emails communicating the resulting shift in schedules are being sent Thursday to those with appointments on or after Sunday, January 24.

“The goal of these changes is to create a schedule that will not be disrupted by potential delays with the shipping of our allocated vaccine doses,” Dr. Amanda Chadwell, Director of the Bell County Public Health District said. “By closing on Sunday and Monday, we should be able to reserve enough doses that we can continue to operate, even if we do not receive that week’s delivery until Tuesday, as was the case this week.”

This change will impact all appointments scheduled on Sunday, January 24, or later.

I can certainly understand the frustration that this may cause some of our patients,” Dr. Chadwell said, “but we believe that this is a necessary adjustment to help us better serve the people of Bell County and Texas moving forward.”

Those with vaccination appointments scheduled this Sunday or later will keep the same appointment time but be moved to a date two to four days later. This shift is detailed in the table below:

Original date New date

Sunday, January 24, 2021Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Monday, January 25, 2021Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Tuesday, January 26, 2021Thursday, January 28, 2021
Wednesday, January 27, 2021Friday, January 29, 2021
Thursday, January 28, 2021Saturday, January 30, 2021
Friday, January 29, 2021Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Saturday, January 30, 2021Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021Thursday, February 4, 2021
Monday, February 1, 2021Friday, February 5, 2021
Tuesday, February 2, 2021Saturday, February 6, 2021
Wednesday, February 3, 2021Tuesday, February 9, 2021

“This is the sixth week of the state allocating vaccines across the state, and it is the beginning of just the second week for Bell County,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “It is a fluid process with a lot of moving parts, and I think everyone in the logistics chain is still learning what works best.”

“That is a good thing, and I think it will get better and better moving forward,” Judge Blackburn said.

