Bell County Comic Con Returns

BELTON, Texas – The annual Bell County Comic Con has wrapped up its first day and is getting ready for day two tomorrow.

After postponing comic con last year, people said they were excited to be back.

“The fact that we have one this year is really awesome,” a comic con guest said.

People dressed up as their favorite characters and many said they were excited to meet new people and see friends they haven’t seen since 2019.

Guests from all over travel to get in on the event, even celebrities.

“I get to meet fantastic people from all over the world,” Actor Hector David Jr. said. “Especially here, all the families from Bell County, and I’m just loving the con here. I’m just super honored to be here.”

There are exhibitors, games, cosplay contests, vendors and more.

Comic Con continues into tomorrow from 10 AM to 6 PM and tickets are still available at the door or online.