Bell County Commissioners Decide to keep Confederate statue in place until later referendum

Belton, TX- The Bell County Commissioners court has decided to keep the controversial Confederate statue in front of the County Courthouse, for now.

Commissioners voted for the statue to remain in place “until such a time as when it can be put on a general referendum,” which would be voted upon next year.

Many residents were at the meeting voicing their support and opposition for removing or keeping the statue. Some of those who want the statue to stay say that the statue is not hurting anyone and that the statue has been there for years, while those want to see the statue removed say that there are more appropriate locations to put the statue, and that the ideals that the statue embodies are not ideals that Bell County should associate with.