Bell County Commissioners delay vote on new game room regulations

Bell County Commissioners Monday tabled until next week a vote on a proposed ordinance that would regulate game rooms in the county.

The proposed ordinance has been developed through multiple workshops, based on community input and similar ordinances from other counties and municipalities.

The latest draft of the proposed ordinance states the commissioners are looking at implementing the ordinance to ” reduce the adverse secondary effects of illicit game rooms.”

The ordinance states that that Commissioners Court has found illicit game rooms are associated with a wide variety of adverse secondary effects including personal and property crimes, gambling offenses, weapons offenses, illicit drug use and drug trafficking , negative impacts on surrounding properties, urban blight and litter.

The ordinance states that game rooms should be separated from sensitive land uses and from other game rooms with the proposal including requirements that they would not be allowed within 1500 feet of an existing or planned school, place of worship or residential neighborhood or within 2000 feet of another game room.

The game rooms would also face requirements of having transparent windows and doors that would allow clear view of all of the machines from outside and that the windows could not be tinted.

Game rooms would not be allowed to have locked doors or electronically controlled doors that limit access to the interior while they are open for business.

Fire and safety requirements would also have to be met by game room operators

Game rooms would only be allowed to operate from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The draft ordinance also states that game room memberships would be prohibited and game rooms could not issue membership cards to anyone for any purpose.

No game room would be allowed to operate more than fifty game machines and one located on the same premises as a charitable bingo hall would be limited to four machines.

Each game room would be required to have a permit and the ordinance would set out the requirements for such permitting. Anyone previously convicted of a specified number of crimes, including gambling related offenses would not be allowed a permit.

The game rooms would also be required to allow inspection of the operation at any time they are open.

The proposed ordinance states the Bell County has a substantial government interest in preventing and abating some of the negative secondary effects of illicit game room operation and says that interest extends to preventing any such future effects.