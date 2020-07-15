Bell County Commissioner’s Discuss Confederate Statue in front of County Courthouse

Bell County,TX- Today dozens of people made their voices heard during a Bell County Commissioner hearing about the future of a confederate statue in front of the Bell County Courthouse.

Inside the bell county expo center, more than 50 people got in front of bell county commissioners to either prove why the statue should stay or be removed.

The monument is dedicated to Confederate solider’s who fought during the civil war. Many say its tied to slavery and is racist. One woman who was for the removal says she attended the meeting to get her voice heard.

“I think what it does, it sets a tone. It lets people know that, the way that things are they can’t continue. It cant be that way. Because of all the damaging things we see occurring. This to me is a way of letting people know, we’re tired of it.” Joann Foster, A bell county resident said.

Others say that the timing for removing the statue is wrong, and that it should stay because it is history.

It is unknown if the County Commissioners will have another public hearing in the future.