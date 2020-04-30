Bell County community honors life of Dep. John Rhoden

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The visitation for Bell County Deputy John Rhoden wrapped up in Belton on Thursday.

Several people stopped by the Dossman Funeral Home to honor the deputy killed early Sunday morning. He was placing a spike strip on Interstate 35 to stop a high speed chase.

Waco Police later found the suspect vehicle abandoned. The driver is still on the loose.

Rhoden started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in June 2010 and was promoted to field deputy in 2014.

The funeral service for Rhoden will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. It will be livestreamed by U.S. Honor Flag, and you will be able to watch this on FOX44News.com.

He will be laid to rest at the Lampasas City Cemetery.