Bell County correctional officer charged with sexual contact with female inmate

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit has arrested a correctional officer on charges of Improper Sexual Relationship of a Person in Custody which is a state jail felony.

Rusty Bob Cook was arrested without incident Friday morning and transported to the Bell County Jail.

Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman had earlier signed the arrest warrant for Cook with a suggested bond of $50,000.

A statement issued by Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Robert Reinhard stated the Cook, while employed as a correctional officer at the Bell County Jail ” intentionally engaged in sexual contact with a female inmate.”

He also stated that during the investigation conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, along with Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger, Cook confessed to having a sexual relationship with the inmate.

Cook resigned from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.