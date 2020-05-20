Bell County Correctional Officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Correctional Officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no word at this time on the officer’s condition.

The officer worked within the Bell County Jail and is said to have contracted the virus through community spread. At this time, there are no other COVID-19 cases within the department, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Eddy Lange will discuss how his department plans to respond to the positive test during a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. FOX44 News will livestream that event right here.

