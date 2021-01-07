Bell County Corrections Officer accused of using excessive force

A Bell County Corrections Officer faces a charge of Assault Bodily Injury after being accused of using excessive force against an inmate.

The allegations against Clinton Stovall first surfaced Dec. 28th, 2020, when an inmate at Bell County Jail made a complaint. Stovall was placed on administrative leave.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Rangers investigated the allegations and sent the findings to the Bell County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors decided to take the case and asked for a warrant on Thursday. Stoval turned himself in that afternoon.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says Stoval has been fired.